Leadley leads Kenilworth home with top-50 finish in Birmingham

Kenilworth Runners’ David Leadley finished an excellent 50th in the inaugural Great Birmingham Run International Marathon on Sunday in a time of 2hr 58min 25sec.

There were also some fine performances from the other 12 Kenilworth Runners, including first-time marathoners Nick Williams (3:17:00), Dorota Woloszynska (3:47:30), Rachel Kerr (3:50:41)and Samantha Fowle (3:54:49)and a PB forLinda Fullaway (3:50:58).

Jane Kidd was third LV60 in 3:45:28 to put her 13th in the UK rankings for 2017. Gail Audhali (3:44:00) was third LV55.

Chris Liddle (3:04:38) was the first Strider home, followed by Rob Mantell (3:32:39) and Paul Quinney (3:48:54), while Leamington C&AC’s Vassilis Andreoulakis and Peter Stockbridge finished in 3:13:03 and 3:41:43, respectively.

The race was won by Chris Ashford of BRAT in 2:33:46.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 327, Sean Mitchell (3:24:03); 767, Colin Bailey (3:43:29); 969, Andy Snow (3:50:40); 1,363, Mark Alldritt (3:59:13); 2,263, Jenny Owen (Spa Striders, 4:23:19); 2,265, David Mills (Spa Striders, 4:23:20); 2,726, Emma Bird (Spa Striders, 4:34:39) 2,792, Emma Kennedy (Spa Striders, 4:36:20). 3,493, Alistair Kirkwood (4:55:33).

Jon Mettyear was the first of four Kenilworth Runners to finish the half-marathon, coming 174th in 1:30:18.

Pam Grimwade (1:42:48) was the first Kenilworth lady home, while Michelle Oxtoby (1:54:12) and Jenny Richards (2:21:01) were pleased with their debuts at the distance.

Dan Fleming (1:35:51) led Striders across the line, followed by Chris Wilson (1:42:00), Tom Gotts (1:43:08) and half-marathon debutant Giulia Patelli (2:02:32).

The race was won by Will Richardson of Birchfield Harriers in 66:38.

Spa Striders’ Paul Edwards finished a fine fifth at the Leicester Marathon in a new personal best of 2hr 54min 21sec.

In her first marathon, Kenilworth Runners’ Donna Arnold was 150th overall and 23rd lady in 3:54:34. Arnold also helped raise more than £1,700 for the Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The race was won by Ben Harris of Retford AC in 2:37:04 and the ladies’ winner was Kelly Clark (Victoria Park Harriers) in 3:27:51.