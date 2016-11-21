International gold and bronze for GB Master Williamson

Leamington C&AC athlete Monica Williamson won individual bronze and W55 team gold at the annual British & Irish Masters International Cross-country in the picturesque Tollcross Park in Glasgow.

In near-perfect conditions after overnight rain had softened the course, athletes tackled three 2k laps over twisting and undulating terrain with several testing short hill sections.

Williamson, who had gained selection on the back of a gold at the BMAF road 5k race and a silver at the BMAF National Championships track 5,000m, was competing in the W55-59 category.

Setting out at a very steady pace for the first of the three laps, her plan was to press on in the second half of the race.

Working hard, especially on the downhill sections, she managed to shake off the attentions of Wales’ Cath Wheeler who had been tracking her for much of the race, finishing third in her age category and second scorer for the gold medal-winning England team in 23min 28sec.

Scotland’s Fiona Matheson won the W55 race in 21:24.