In-form Pettifer claims her third win in a month at Shakespeare 10k

Kenilworth Runners’ Laura Pettifer produced a blistering finish in the Summer Shakespeare 10k at Long Marston Airfield on Saturday to finish first lady in a time of 42min 24sec.

Trailing behind Rebecca Ferry of Oxford City for most of the race - the last to be held at the airfield before it is redeveloped for housing - Pettifer finally caught her rival half-way around the second lap of the two-lap course and, after racing neck and neck, a final 800m sprint finish saw Pettifer win by 12 seconds.

Leamington C&AC’s Sara Habib, on the comeback trail after having a baby, clocked 48:36 with partner Jimmy Atkins coming home in 46:28.

The men’s race was won by Ben Plummer of Barrow Runners in 36:42.

In the half-marathon event run over four large laps and one small loop, Leamington C&AC’s Garrath Schule was fifth in 1:24:13.

Kenilworth Runners’ Dave Pettifer finished 25th overall and first V65 in 1:37:23.

Clubmate Sonya Tate was 11th senior lady in a time of 2:02:16 and the race was won by Peter Middleton of Shrewsbury AC in 1:17:28.

There were 173 finishers.

Three Kenilworth Runners took part in the Abbott Trail 10k on Sunday.

The race was organised by Tamworth-based children’s charity Simon’s Heroes and was run on tracks in Hopwas Woods, a beautiful ancient woodland situated in the district of Lichfield in Staffordshire and along a canal and across fields.

Neil Sheward and Louise Andrews came home in a time of 47:49, finishing 15th and 16th, respectively, with Andrews fourth lady, while Pamela Grimwade was 24th in 50:11.

The race was won by Ashley Baldwin in 38:36 and there were 115 finishers.

Kenilworth Runners’ Michael Scandrett completed the off-road Dorset invader marathon on Sunday in a time of 5hr 16min.

The weather was far from ideal with rain making an already technical course rather slippery in places but it was still beautiful.

Unfortunately, Sheela Hobden had to retire from the race due to injury but enjoyed her ride back in the Defender Ambulance.

Kenilworth Runners’ Pauline and Tom Dable ran the Heckington Show 10 mile on Saturday.

The road race, held as part of the annual Heckington Show, is the oldest in the Midlands with the first race held in 1965.

Tom finished in 1:30:53 and Pauline in 1:35:14 to claim first LV65.