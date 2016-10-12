Hollingsworth rewarded as Warwickshire lift T20 Cup

Leamington all-rounder Justin Hollingsworth won the player of the tournament award as Warwickshire VI lifted the T20 Cup at Wolverhampton CC.

Hollingsworth scored 98 off 54 balls, while Luke Sugg weighed in with 83 not out as Warwickshire set Sussex a target of 228 in the final.

Sussex were quickly reduced to nine for two in reply and despite a strong lower-order partnership between England wicketkeeper Dan Field and Jimmy Millard they were restricted to 158.

Warwickshire had earlier overwhelmed Metro in the semi-final, dismissing their rivals for just 39 after losing the toss.

Pinch-hitter Asif Alli then helped Warwickshire chase down their target inside four overs for the loss of just one wicket.