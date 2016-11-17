Hanlon in a Birmingham League of his own as Leamington surge to the top of Division Two

Leamington C&AC’s men got their Birmingham League Division Two promotion bid off to a fine start at a muddy Newbold Comyn on Saturday.

Covering a distance of close to 6.5 miles, the course omitted the infamous ditch due to health reasons but did take in three climbs of Beacon Hill.

Sarah Rose was the first of the local clubs female athletes home at Newbold Comyn on Saturday.

A relaxed-looking Callum Hanlon led from the gun to come home a clear first in 37min 10sec, 21 seconds clear of University of Warwick AC’s Alex McKerrell.

Clubmate Phil Gould was eighth, with Jamie Langley (13th in 38:29), Simeon Howson (22nd in 39:33), Paul Andrew (35th in 41:01) and Guy Allen (37th in 41:12) completing the men’s scoring team which finished level on points with University of Warwick but ahead of them by virtue of being the first completed team home.

Leamington’s B team also won the day, finishing 111 points clear of the students thanks to superb packing which saw the six counting runners finish between 49th and 67th.

While their men were romping to the top of the Birmingham League Division Two, Leamington’s ladies were already sitting pretty at the head of the Midlands Women’s League Division Two after superb packing saw just 12 seconds separating their first three scorers at the end of the 6.4k.

The strain shows on the faces of Jack Gammon and Jit Sispal.

Zara Blower was tenth in 26:01, with MeganMcDonald eight seconds and three places back and Sue Harrison a further four seconds down in 14th.

Jenny Jeeves (22nd in 26:57) completed C&AC’s scorers to put them top of Division Two ahead of Cannock & Stafford.

An 18-strong Spa Striders ladies’ team was rewarded with eighth place in a fiercely competitive Division One, with their masters’ team taking first place.

Kenilworth Runners were 11th.

Charlotte Everard came in 41st in Division One for Spa Striders.

Sarah Rose was first home for Kenilworth and 31st overall in 25:58 with Laura Pettifer (54th in 27:55), Esther Illman (71st in 29:09) and Stef Lunn (72nd in 29:09) the team counters.

University of Birmingham AC’s Sarah Weir won Division One in 22:46, with Claire Tarplee (Solihull and SHAC) first home in Division Two in 23:35.

Newbold Comyn Results: Men: Division Two: Leamington C&AC finishers: 1, Callum Hanlon (37:10); 8, Phil Gould (38:12); 13, Jamie Langley (38:29); 22, Simeon Howson (39:33); 35, Paul Andrew (41:01); 37, Guy Allen (41:12); 49, Sam Wadsworth (41:30); 51, Charlie Staveley (41:36); 52, Tom Foulerton (41:38); 55, Johnny Brown (41:52); 59, Gavin Fowler (42:03); 67, Tristan Warren (42:26); 71, Eoin O’Flynn (42:36); 74, Craig Biggerstaff (42:40); 84, Henry Rawnsley (43:06); 89, Dean Mawby (43:21); 90, Jordan King (43:26); 100, Matt Butler (43:45); 133, Brian Miller (45:17); 149, Nick Tawney (45:52); 168, Paul Caruana (47:03); 171, Paul Okey (47:17); 186, Graham Garlick (48:21); 200, Steve Roberts (49:48); 225, Jit Sispal (51:39); 229, Paolo Foglino (51:58); 230, Phil Pavey (52:04); 241, Jack Gammon (53:23); 245, Jimmy Atkins (54:15); 261, Richard Clifton (57:05); 265, Rupe Chahal (58:00); 266, Sagar Depala (58:03).

Women: Division One (Spa Striders unless stated): 31, Sarah Rose (Kenilworth, 25:58); 40, Carolyn Wilkinson (27:01); 41, Charlotte Everard (27:06); 47, Kate Gadsby (27:34); 51, Emily Field-Lucas (27:50); 52, Susie Stannard (27:53); 54, Laura Pettifer (Kenilworth, 27:55); 55, Caroline Whitehouse (28:09); 56, Fiona Edwards (28:10); 58, Laura Peake (28:17); 71, Esther Illman (Kenilworth, 29:09); 72, Stef Lunn (Kenilworth, 29:09); 78, Kelly Burnett-Nicholl (Kenilworth, 29:41); 80, Danielle Mohacsi (Kenilworth, 29:43); 81, Anne Hurrell (29:47); 91, Shani Samarakera (Kenilworth, 30:38); 96, Rosie Scares (31:20); 98, Lucy Tugwell (31:30); 106, Sally Hicks (Kenilworth, 32:09); 108, Ruth Tennant (32:09); 109, Helene Wright (32:30); 112, Daniella Apagyi (Kenilworth, 33:07); 113, Jude Baum (33:11); 116, Clare Bryan (33:24); 118, Amanda Wiggins (33:35); 119, Lorraine Parsons (33:41); 120, Sonya Tate (Kenilworth, 33:45); 129, Emma Bish (35:20); 134, Liz Williams (Kenilworth, 36:21); 135, Kerry Jones Leggatt (36:22); 136, Carla Fuste (Kenilworth, 36:23); 137, Michelle Oxtoby (Kenilworth, 36:42); 143, Pauline Dable (Kenilworth, 39:11); 148, Amanda Males (Kenilworth, 40:38); 150, Jodie Angold (Kenilworth, 42:41); 152, Gail Bates (Kenilworth, 43:07).

Kenilworth Runners' men's team at Pittville Park. Picture submitted

Division Two (Leamington C&AC): 10, Zara Blower (26:01); 13, Megan McDonald (26:09); 14, Sue Harrison (26:13); 22, Jenny Jeeves (26:57); 39, Courtney Thornberry (28:39); 55, Faye Barr (30:12); 58, Eve Walpole (30:57); 72, Sarah Price (31:44); 75, Ros Brooks (31:52); 112, Carol Blower (33:39); 120, Sara Habib (34:22); 124, Emma Mathews (34:34); 155, Delia Caruana (37:27).

Spa Striders men’s team finished second on their Birmingham League Division Three debuts at Burbage Common in Hinckley, with men’s captain Paul Edwards coming third overall in 38:45.

Chris McKeown (40:40) also placed inside the top 20, with Rich Sykes (27th in 41:10), Adam Notley (30th in 41:15), Dan Stannard (37th in 41:39) and Simon Parsons (44th in 42:16) completing the scorers.

James Jaycock (42:17) led home the B team in 45th.

Selected others: 74, Rob Thompson (44:26); 93, Paul Quincey (46:46); 123, Matt Leydon (48:40); 142, Doug Rattray (50:34); 162, Chris Jones (52:59); 173, Dave Lithgow (57:42).

Despite having several key runners missing, Kenilworth Runners showed good strength in depth to finish 11th out of 16 teams in Division One of the Birmingham League at Pittville Park, Cheltenham.

Susie Stannard battles it out with Laura Pettifer.

Connor Carson was first home for Kenilworth and 71st overall in 33:41.

He was joined in the A team by Kev Hope (74th in 33:53), Steve Page (86th in 34:13), Stuart Hopkins (109th in 35:02), Dewi Williams (135th in 35:49) and Andy Crabtree (138th in 35:58).

Other Kenilworth Runners finishers: 160, Wayne Briggs (36:45); 171, Marc Curtis (37:06); 182, Matthew Dyer (37:21); 185, Jason Hill (37:35); 189, Philip Mccorquodale (37:50); 190, Peter Bryan (37:52); 201, Paul Royle (38:15); 242, Richard Steele (39:51); 256, Richard Broadbent (40:52); 268, Stuart Underhill (42:07); 293, Pavan Ayyalasomayajula (46:14); 300, Tom Dable (53:11).