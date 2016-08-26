Stockton drop their first points in derby encounter

Stockton’s 100 per cent start to the Coventry Alliance Premier Division season was ended on Tuesday evening when they were held to a 2-2 draw at Town Piece by Whitnash.

The home side had better of the opening exchanges and went in front through Tom Callaghan but were unable to build on their lead and Lee Scott pounced on a loose ball in the box to restore parity.

Whitnash were buoyed by the goal and went in front ten minutes into the second period when Craig Watkin slotted home from the spot after the lively Rich Powell was adjudged to have been pushed in the box.

The goal roused Stockton and they got back on level terms with a penalty of their own, Henry Leaver stepping up to send goalkeeper Neil Stacey the wrong way after a foul on Tom Shanley.

Stockton pressed for a winner as Town tired in the closing stages and they were denied a second penalty when Ross Briscoe appeared to be tripped in the box, leaving manager Scott Easterlow a frustrated man.

“On the scale of chances a draw was probably about right,” he said.

“I felt after we went one up we had them on the back foot for 15 minutes and should have really forced the issue but we let them off the hook and they came back into it well.

“I hate blaming refs as it’s done far too often and is an easy way out but for me he ruined the game.

“He gave a penalty for each side when I didn’t think either was, then right at the death when there looked a blatant penalty to us, he’s done nothing.”

On Saturday, Stockton made it three wins from three with a 3-1 success at Brinklow in what Easterlow described as their “best defensive display so far”.

Leaver scored twice for Stockton, once from the penalty spot, with Briscoe also on target.

Whitnash Town went down to a 2-1 defeat at Coventry Colliery.