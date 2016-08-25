Smith brace gives Racing Club first home win of the season

After two frustrating draws, Racing Club Warwick beat Chelmsley Town 3-1 on Tuesday evening to gain their first home win of the Midland League Division One campaign.

Racing Club, who were without centre backs Tommy Reynolds and Ash Buswell, opened the scoring in the fourth minute courtesy of a fine strike from the in-form Jamie Smith.

Chelmsley equalised in the 13th minutes but the hosts were back in front seven minutes later when Smith chipped the advancing Town keeper.

Smith was denied a hat-trick by a good block by the visiting keeper but despite bossing possession they had to wait until the 66th minute to extend their advantage.

Substitute Jordon McKenzie got their third, taking the ball off the toes of Smith and firing in a curling effort into the top corner.

Conal Dowling made a fine last save but Racing Club were worthy winners to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

On Saturday Racing Club were held to a 2-2 draw by Cadbury Athletic in a bad-tempered affair at Townsend Meadow.

Racers twice came back from a goal down thanks to an own goal and a Martin Slevin penalty, with Slevin having seen an earlier spot-kick saved.

Toby Checketts received a straight red for the home side for a second-half trip, while Cadbury finished the game with nine men after two sending-offs.

Racing travel to Hinckley on Saturday before a trip to Pershore on Bank Holiday Monday.