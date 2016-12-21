Southam’s fixture is abandoned due to fog

An impeccably observed minute’s silence before the match in honour of former coach Barry Rumble was the precursor to a strange ending to Southam United’s home Midland League Division fixture with Pershore last Saturday.

The mist had started gathering in the first half, but then seemed to be clearing before the fog came in very heavily half-way through the second period.

The referee was left with no alternative but to call a break in proceedings as it became impossible to see the ball. He then abandoned the game.

Pershore were leading 4-0 at the time.

Saints return to action on Boxing Day when they travel to Townsend Meadow to play Racing Club Warwick (3pm).