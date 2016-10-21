Southam go down to fellow strugglers Stafford

Southam United boss Ian Ray pulled no punches after seeing his side go down 3-0 at home to fellow Midland League Division One strugglers Stafford Town.

Speaking at the final whistle, he said: “After two previous poor home performances we were looking for much better today.

“We were miles off the pace and too many of the players lacked the effort and attitude required.

“We expect much better from everyone, not just one or two individuals.”

Saints fell behind in the 13th minute after defensive errors allowed Queenton Mananse a simple tap-in at the far post.

Southam were almost gifted an equaliser three minutes later when a free-kick was misjudged by Stafford keeper Conor Alderman and appeared to be carried over the line.

Paul Holland looked set to equalise after latching on to a long ball down the middle but his lob over the onrushing Alderman went agonisingly wide of the post.

Mananse then headed wide for the visitors when he should have scored.

With Alderman looking uncertain under the high ball, Saints had a goalbound effort blocked on the line in the 25th minute with the follow-up from Callum Halpin going wide, while Holland headed just wide from George Swain’s free-kick.

Stafford dominated the game after the interval and two goals in the space of a minute mid-way through the half wrapped up the points.

Sow Mohamed and substitute Frederick Mtumbi applied the finishing touches with keeper Nathan Carro afforded little protection.

Southam travel to Littleton tomorrow.