Southam go down to another heavy defeat

Southam United followed up their 15-0 defeat at Racing Club Warwick with another heavy loss on Monday, going down 8-0 at Coventry Copsewood to remain rooted to the foot of Midland League Division One.

Following the resignation of Ian Ray, caretaker-manager Alex Baird saw his regrouped side start brightly at Copsewood, creating several chances inside the opening ten minutes.

However, instead of being at least two goals to the good, strikers Ruben Bastos and Matt Omari failed to make the most of their opportunities and Saints were punished for their profligacy as the hosts took the lead.

A long ball out of the home defence found striker Connoll Farrell unmarked and he was able to run on and fire in off the underside of the bar.

Copsewood scored two more before the interval and added five in the second period as Saints failed to learn from their mistakes and allowed the hosts far too much time and space to play over and through them.

Farrell went on to complete his hat-trick, while substitute David Akinuli chipped in with two.

Daniel Fraser, Craig Civzelis and Lawrence Rawlings also got on the scoresheet with only a fine goalkeeping display from Harry Gardiner preventing the visitors from suffering further punishment.

Saints are without a game this week which will allow chairman Charles Hill to conclude his managerial interviews.

Hill hopes to make an appointment early next week after receiving “a number of credible applications”.