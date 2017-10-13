Salford win is up there with the best - Holleran

Leamington boss Paul Holleran stopped short of elevating his side’s 3-2 win at Saford City on Saturday to the top of his managerial victories.

However, he admitted the shock success at the National League North title challengers was jostling for favouritism.

“Certainly as Leamington manager as a result it was right up there,” said Holleran.

“Everyone who knows the league knows what they are all about and knows where they are going.

“They’ve beaten Nuneaton 3-0 and Kiddy 3-0, they are a good side.

“The whole football club is moving forward, it’s not like someone has just thrown a few quid into improving the team.

“We’ve had to work hard but in spells we’ve been quite brave.

“Not many sides will go there and score three. A Harrogate or York maybe but people don’t expect Leamington to do it.

“You have to enjoy those days, they don’t come around very often and it was a good day for everyone connected with the club.

“But most importantly it gave us three points and gets us close to the pack in the middle of the table.”

Substitute Kurtis Revan netted Brakes’ 85th-minute winner and Holleran admitted the strength in depth - Ahmed Obeng and Liam Canavan were both unused substitutes - has had a major bearing on his side’s climb up the table.

“The squad is a strong as it has been in my time here.

“You look how well Joe Magunda, James Mace and Jamie Hood have performed over the last few weeks knowing the competition there is for places.

“After the first six games we had a good look at ourselves, changed a few things around and brought in some new players.

“And this group at the moment are delivering results and the players on the fringes will have to do what Magunda, Mace and Rob Thompson-Brown did when they get their chance.

“We also added Kieran Dunbar and he’s brought another dimension.

“I know what this kid’s capable of and we’re beginning to see that.

“I’m delighted to have him tied to the club.”

Successive league wins have followed on from useful away draws at Darlington and Curzon Ashton and Holleran says the visit of York City tomorrrow should hold no fears, despite the visitors’ Football League pedigree.

“We’ve got a good side coming on Saturday with a new manager and new additions.

“At the start of the season you were looking at Salford, York and Harrogate and that hasn’t changed much.

“York at home on a Saturday shows just how far Leamington have come.

“But what the last half a dozen games have done is given the supporters and everyone at the club belief that we can compete at this level.”

n With a large attendance anticipated for the first-ever visit of Martin Gray’s side, Leamington are asking supporters of both clubs to help with travel and parking by making use of the matchday service, car sharing or using the Brakes Trust minibus.

The match will be segregated with the visitors’ fans accommodated at the North Bank end of the ground.