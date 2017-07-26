Racing Club maintain their fine pre-season form

Racing Club Warwick continued their fine pre-season form last Saturday with a solid 3-1 win over a plucky, well-drilled NKF Burbage.

Last season’s Midland League Division Three champions arrived at Townsend Meadow having already beaten Coventry Sphinx and Leicester Road and looked every inch a side who will be up there challenging at the top of Division Two.

Racing Club, who announced the signing of former Stockton striker Adam Knight just before kick-off, started brightly with Henry Leaver and Alex Price pulling the strings in midfield to provide the front two of Luke Church and Jake Brown with rich pickings.

The two strikers combined for Racing Club’s opener, Church feeding Brown who smartly fired past the Burbage keeper.

Burbage enjoyed some good possession but failed to trouble home keeper Tom Cross, who was well protected by his back four.

Brown almost doubled the lead after a mazy run but his shot was blocked, while Church fired in a low cross that just evaded Robbie Stephens.

Warwick had to wait until the second half before extending their advantage, Brown setting up Stephens who made no mistake.

Burbage reduced the deficit with a well-struck shot and were denied an equaliser by a smart stop from Cross before Louis Bridges unselfishly set up Church who sent a looping shot past the visiting keeper for the hosts’ third.

Racing Club, whose friendly at Redditch Borough was called off by the home side, are back in action tomorrow when they travel to Folly Lane.