Racing Club are twice pegged back by Bolehall

Racing Club Warwick opened their Midland League Division One campaign with a 2-2 draw at Bolehall but came away wondering how they failed to win a game in which they created enough chances to win three.

Luke Church came close after a fine turn and pass from Adam Knight put him one on one with the home keeper but his shot went agonisingly wide.

A rifled free-kick from Martin Slevin did put Racers ahead before Church headed over and Liam Navan-Jones was off target after a superb pull-back from Henry Leaver.

Navan-Jones then cut inside before sending in a fierce curling shot that scraped the post.

The visitors’ profligacy was punished when Swifts equalised, Courtney Nesbitt heading home a Fortune Sibanda cross.

Racers immediately restored their advantage when the defenders left a Leaver cross, fearful of turning the ball in, and Church fired home at the far post.

Navan-Jones was brought down when through on goal but the defender escaped with a yellow card and the free-kick came to nothing.

Racers continued to dominate after the break although Swifts looked dangerous on the counter and got back level when Sibanda was adjudged to have been brought down and Michael Bloore stepped up to convert the resultant spot-kick.

Bridges hit the bar for Racing Club before Navan-Jones poked home the rebound only to be penalised for a high boot.

Knight was upended by a hopelessly out-of-position keeper as he tried to cross but again Racers were left frustrated after failing to make anything of the free-kick.

Racers entertain Brocton tomorrow before playing host to Paget Rangers on Tuesday.