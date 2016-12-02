Search

Racing Club are at the races against Uttoxeter

Tez Morton scored Racing Club's third in their win over Uttoxeter Town.

Racing Club Warwick followed up their midweek win over league leaders Leicester Road with a hard-fought 3-1 success at home to Uttoxeter Town to climb to fifth in the Midland League Division One table.

Racing were stretched early doors with Uttoxeter playing some lovely passing football on a difficult pitch.

The influential Ash Buswell was forced off early with a hamstring problem and was replaced by Michael Mannion who quickly formed a strong partnership with Toby Checketts.

Alex Price had a fine shot from 30 yards tipped over and Joe Wright had a drilled effort saved before Checketts headed Warwick into a 25th-minute lead from a corner.

Just a few minutes later, Uttoxeter equalised with Martin Gadsby connecting superbly from a cross to head home.

With half-time approaching, Wright superbly played in Wade Malley to fire home and give the hosts an interval lead.

A loose ball was drilled in by Tez Morton early in the second half to give Racers a handy two-goal cushion and t he returning Jamie Smith almost made it 4-1 but the keeper diverted his effort just past the post.

Despite concerted pressure from the visitors, Racers were again well-drilled and resolute to preserve their two-goal advantage and move hot on the heels of the division’s front-runners.

Racing Club travel to Littleton in the league tomorrow before entertaining Coventry Copsewood on Tuesday evening in the second round of the Birmingham FA Midweek Floodlit Challenge Cup.