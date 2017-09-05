One step forward, two steps back for Racing Club Warwick

A healthy crowd witnessed Racing Club Warwick’s worst Midland League Division One display of the season as they crashed to a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of a much-improved Heather St John’s outfit.

Racing Club were blown away inside eight first-half minutes by quick Heather breaks which, complimented by good finishing from Simeon Cobourne, allowed the visitors to open up a two-goal cushion.

With the home side having to chase the game, Heather put the fixture to bed in the 53rd minute when another swift counter was finished off by Jack Cook.

Adam Knight struck a post late on for Racing Club, while Luke Church also saw a good chance go begging but in truth, the hosts posed little threat in front of goal all afternoon to the frustration of manager Scott Easterlow.

“It feels like one step forward, two back at the moment,” said Easterlow who has seen his side drop off the pace after an encouraging start to the campaign.

“We need to be more consistent and stay focused at all times, we can’t switch off at any time.

“I have stressed to the lads that there are no easy games in this league. You have to turn up every game willing to run yourself into ground.

“I actually felt we had the upper hand inside the opening 20 minutes.

“Two attacks for them and two goals inside a ten-minute spell killed us.

“Not only did it encourage them more, worryingly it shook us. We looked stunned for the remainder of the first half.

“We’ve got to have a bigger backbone than that.

“We came from behind in pre-season a couple times so I know we have that in the locker.

“The lads have got to believe it will happen if you keep pushing hard enough.

“In the second half we were to desperate too early when really we should have kept the ball and waited for the right opportunities instead of forcing the issue.

“It just played into their hands.

“The third goal that killed us off came when we were taking gambles trying to find a way back into game.”

Racing travel to Leicester Road in the FA Vase on Saturday.