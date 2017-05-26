Moore steps up to coaching role at Brakes

Former Aston Villa striker Stefan Moore has accepted a coaching role at Leamington.

The 33-year-old who joined up with Brakes for a third spell in March, will remain registered as player.

However, manager Paul Holleran said the move was an acceptance on Moore’s part that his playing days were winding down.

“I was looking to get the right people around me and Stefan is very knowledgeable and respected throughout the game,” said Holleran.

“I’m delighted to get him more involved.

“I was mindful last season that we had a lot of young players, especially in attacking positions with Kurtis (Revan), Courtney (Baker-Richardson), Ahmed (Obeng) and Robbie (Thompson-Brown.

“Stefan helped out on the training pitch and took some drills and the players enjoyed it.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he became more and more involved at Leamington.

“He knows he’s can’t be the main striker and playing 30 or 40 games and it’s great to be able to use his knowledge and experience.”