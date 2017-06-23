Magunda, James and Mace given opportunity to prove themselves

Leamington boss Paul Holleran has secured the services of Tom James, Joe Magunda and James Mace for the 2017/18 Conference North campaign.

Mace and Magunda have been at the club since 2011 and 2012, respectively, while James is in his third spell at the club having originally broken through under Jason Cadden.

Joe Magunda

Magunda and James, in particular, found opportunities limited last season but Holleran says all three deserve the opportunity to prove themselves at Step Two.

“Joe struggled with his groin last year and it affected the amount of games he played,” said Holleran.

“The seven to eight weeks rest is something he needed.

“The likes of Mace and Joe are the DNA of the club.

“You are always able to rely on them and know they will do a job for you.

“They know, as we all do, that they will need to step it up next season but sometimes you’ve got to remember where you are as a club and what you are about and we know we will need a strong squad to compete.”

Leamington-born James struggled to make an impact last season after rejoining from Hednesford Town and Holleran has challenged the left-back to show more desire for a first-team berth.

“Tom is a local boy and we enjoy having him here.

“He has played a lot of games at Conference North level but he didn’t play enough last season.

“Part of that was due to the team playing well but part of that was TJ accepting it and I want him to show more fight in that regard.”