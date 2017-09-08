Leamington are feeling the pace as tough schedule takes its toll

Leamington manager Paul Holleran says an already difficult task is being made much harder by a brutal fixture schedule.

Tomorrow’s trip to Darlington and Monday’s visit to Curzon Ashton make up the tenth and 11th games of a hectic 38-day period for Brakes and Holleran admitted his side are struggling to cope with the demands placed upon them.

It was never more evident than in the final half hour at home to Alfreton on Tuesday night when the hosts retreated deeper and deeper before succumbing to an 88th-minute winner from Town’s Tom Platt.

“It’s just an onslaught,” said Holleran. “We’re at Darlington Saturday and then up to Manchester on Monday. Then we’ve not got a midweek match pencilled in for weeks.

“It’s a ridiculous amount of games in a short space of time.

“I’m not looking for excuses but it is a factor for part-time players.

“You could see their energy levels dramatically dropping off after an hour.

“After so many games at such a high tempo, you could see the players struggling to keep the tempo for the full 90 minutes.

“That’s why I tried to change it by bringing all three subs on.”

But while a hectic run of fixtures have tested Brakes’ slender playing resources, Holleran admitted fatigue alone could not be blamed for them failing to get anything from the visit of Alfreton.

“It’s bitterly, bitterly disappointing. We were desperate to build on Saturday and they were there for the taking.

“There wasn’t a lot wrong in the first half apart from coming in 2-2 - we let them off the hook.

“The first-half performance was the best it has been in all our games this season.

“They have lots of Football League and Conference Premier experience but we took them to task.

“But we were the architects of our own downfall.

“We’ve got to be better in and around our box. It has cost us, six, seven points this season and it can’t carry on.

“It’s going to be tough enough as it is without giving teams a helping hand.”

n Brakes face a trip to Westfields in the second round qualifying of the FA Cup. The tie will take place on September 16.