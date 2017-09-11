Knight hat-trick puts Racers further on the road to Wembley

Racing Club Warwick secured an FA Vase second qualifying round tie at home to Coventry Copsewood after an emphatic win which had manager Scott Easterlow purring.

“That’s the type of performance we have been after since the season started,” said Easterlow.

“We were simply too hot to handle from the first whistle. We moved the ball in a way we been working towards all summer.

“We played a side predicted to be top three in our league off the park and we finally converted some of the chances we have been creating week after week as well has hitting the woodwork three times.

“We looked assured at the back, strong in midfield and razor sharp in final third.”

Missing several players, Racers handed debuts to Paul Holland, Jack Mullen and Kyle Jaynes and also given a first start to Matt Taylor and Easterlow said the quartet had made the most of their opportunity.

“After last week’s poor showing we rung some changes as well as changed the shape. Some were forced upon us and some we were going to do anyway.

“I’m pleased for the lads who have stood by the club when playing chances had been limited. It’s frustrating I know, they all want to play. But I have stressed all summer it’s about our squad and the lads that got a chance on Saturday grabbed it with both hands.”

Heavy rain had put the game in doubt but excellent work from the Leicester Road groundstaff ensured the game kicked off on time and Racing started brightly, hitting the bar three times in the first half through Oli Manoochehri, Adam Knight and a 35-yard screamer from Jamie Vadasz.

The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute when Knight showed great strength to beat a full-back and then fire past the advancing keeper.

Racers doubled their lead just short of the half-hour mark with Knight again involved, producing the cross for Manoochehri to head powerfully back across the keeper and into the corner.

Racing Club effectively ended the game in the 34th minute when an Alex Price throw-in was flicked on by Martin Slevin for Knight to head home.

The visitors negated any Leicester Road thoughts of an unlikely comeback with a spell of possession football in the early stages of the second half and added gloss when Robbie Stephens set Knight up for his hat-trick in the 57th minute.

Leicester Road got a consolation in the 68th minute through Joe Kennedy.