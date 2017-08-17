Knight brace sets Racers on their way to first league win

Racing Club held on to claim their first three points of the season against their newly relegated visitors.

It took just four minutes for the home side to open their account, Adam Knight stabbing home Alex Price’s cross despite protests the ball did not cross the line.

Luke Church almost got on to a Knight square ball at the far post but some fine defending prevented a second.

Despite Racers enjoying lion’s share of play, with Liam Naven-Jones causing problems down both flanks, Brocton equalised when a Jack Edwards free-kick deflected in off the home wall.

The hosts picked up the pace and following excellent one-touch play from Martin Slevin and Jack Taylor, Knight fired narrowly over.

Knight then switched play from the left to Taylor whose flighted ball was knocked down by Church for Knight to control, turn and fire low into the corner to give Racers a 2-1 interval lead.

Three minutes into the second half the home side gave themselves a handy two-goal cushion when’s Church’s flick-on was headed into his own net by a defender under pressure from Knight.

Efforts from Knight and Henry Leaver were cleared off the line before the latter then fired narrowly wide.

Brocton pulled a goal back in the 71st minute when Leon Taylor was left free in the box and it needed a good tip-over from Tom Cross and some resolute defending from the backline of Martin Hutchcox, John Blunsom, Joe Carter and Taylor to ensure Racers secured their first victory of the campaign.

Racers boss Scott Easterlow was pleased to get a first win under his belt but said there is much more to come from his new-look side.

“The buzz in the changing room after was fantastic and something we want more of in the following weeks,” said Easterlow.

“We drew last week but it felt like a loss having had so much of the ball and not really seeing the game out.

“The longer you go without a win the more it becomes a issue.

“So hopefully the three points will settle us down now and help in weeks to come.

“I felt we controlled the game for long periods but never looked razor sharp in the final third.

“We still have plenty to work on, I know that and I have good honest group of lads here.

“As long as they know that as well we’re on right path.

“The foundations are there, we just need to fine-tune ourselves.”