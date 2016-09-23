Holleran turns his sights to the 30-point mark

Leamington face a tough four days with a trip to St Ives Town tomorrow being followed by a visit to early Southern League Premier Division pacesetters Slough Town on Tuesday evening.

And, after a blank weekend caused by Brakes’ early FA Cup exit, manager Paul Holleran is keen for his side to pick up where they left off against Redditch.

“We’ve had a little break and now we need to keep the momentum going,” said Holleran, who’s side sit in fourth, two points off top spot.

“We’ve broken the 20-point mark and now we need to push on and get to 30 points.

“When you have points on the board it helps as you know you’ll have the odd blip.

“We’re five, six, seven points ahead of some of our so-called rivalsand we want to turn that into eight, ten, 12 points to put some pressure on them and that’s what we’ll try and do.”

Holleran says there will be “a little bit of shuffling” for tomorrow’s visit to St Ives, with Jack Edwards suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Redditch.

Tom James is also a major doubt as he continues to struggle with a hamstring strain.