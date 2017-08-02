Holleran is looking forward to seeing what Leamington can do

Leamigton manager Paul Holleran is comfortable with the resources at his disposal ahead of the Conference North campaign but has not ruled out making one or two further additions.

Holleran has brought in Colby Bishop, Junior English, Joe Clarke and Liam Canavan during the summer, while Jack Edwards and Darren Pond haved moved on to Solihull Moors and Banbury, respectively.

But having hung on to the core of last season’s promotion-winning squad, Holleran believes they deserve a chance to show what they can do at Step Two.

“There’s one other player we’ve been looking at but the key thing is that I felt many of last year’s squad could step up and play at the next level,” said Holleran who saw his side defeat Bromsgrove Sporting 4-0 in their final pre-season fixture.

“That’s where we are and I’m looking forward to seeing how Ahmed Obeng, Rob Thompson-Brown and Courtney Baker-Richardson do.

“We’ve got 17-18 players and that’s really healthy.

“Realistically, we’ve lost two consistent squad members but we’ve brought in four key players.

“We’re in a better position than last time (we were in this division), 100 per cent.

“The back four’s defensive record in the last two seasons has been phenomenal.

“And by adding Liam, Colby, Joe and Junior we’ve got someone who breaks lines and scores goals, a proper number nine in the mould of Jacob Blyth and bags of experience and quality.”

Brakes open their campaign on Saturday with a trip to Gainsborough Trinity and Holleran is well aware it represents an early chance to open their account, with the Lincolnshire side having escaped the drop by just a point last season.

“I think truthfully they will be in the same pack of teams that we are.

“Like us, they know home form is going to be massive and that has always been our philosophy.

“We’re aware picking up away points will be vital and we’ll be going there on Saturday to get the scoreboard started.”

Having suffered relegation on his last taste of Conference North football Holleran could be forgiven for seeing the 2017/18 campaign as a chance for personal redemption.

However, he said he is not driven by a desire to prove himself.

“It’s more of football club thing really.

“We’ve got to try and establish ourselves as a Step Two club.

“My job is more difficult than the Salford managers’ so it’s not an issue with me.

“If we want to play this level of football we’ve got to join in.

“We learned lessons from last time and it leaves us in a good place.”

Brakes follow up their trip to The Northolme with a home fixture with Tamworth on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).