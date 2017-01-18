Holleran has sympathy for Kettering contingent

Leamington boss Paul Holleran had plenty of sympathy for Kettering Town after the abandonment of Tuesday evening’s match.

However, he says he was just as keen for the match to resume despite plenty of suggestions from Poppies fans both at the ground and on social media that the floodlight failure had been stage managed.

Fans wait patiently for news. Pictures: Tim Nunan

“I still felt confident,” he said. “Especially as we had to go downhill in the second half.

“I felt we could turn the position around.”

There was understandable frustration from the Kettering fans who believed they were on the way to a prize scalp, with many venting their feelings as they made their way out.

And Holleran says he can understand their anger.

Paul Holleran in discussion with the referee and Kettering bench after the lights went out on Tuesday evening.

“It’s disappointing for everyone.

“I feel for everyone who made the journey.

“A lot of people are disappointed and we are as a football club.

“Leamington are a club that like to do things properly.

“It’s just a pity we weren’t 1-0 up.

“It just so happens we have been 1-0 down on both occasions. People will have fun with that.”