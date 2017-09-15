Edwards is back where he belongs

Jack Edwards says a need to be loved was behind his return to Leamington.

The midfielder featured in six of Solihull Moors’ first seven National League games following a summer switch to Damson Park.

However, three of those appearances came from the bench while the opening-day defeat to Leyton Orient was the only time Edwards completed a full 90 minutes.

Struggling to replicate the form which made him a standout performer in Brakes’ promotion campaign, Edwards admitted the chance to rejoin the club was one he jumped at.

“I’m 27 and in my prime and I’m not prepared to spend my prime on the bench,” said Edwards, who has started all three games for Leamington since his return.

“(Manager) Liam McDonald and I had a good conversation.

“There are players who have been guilty in the past of being at a good level and picking up money and not playing.

“For me it’s about enjoyment of the game and when I’m not enjoying my football it affects all aspects of my life.

“My parents love coming up to Leamington and watching me play and it’s really important for me to be playing.

“I’m very much a confidence player and everyone here knows what I can do. Being an important player brings out the best in me.”

Edwards admitted it was a wrench to leave Brakes in the first place but says now he is back it is like he has never been away.

“I don’t enjoy change.

“It was very hard to leave, a difficult decision.

“Everyone fits in well and the group of players here understand each other and know each others’ strengths and weaknesses.

“We’re starting to build some momentum, we’ve picked up some points and I’m sure we’ll start picking up some wins.”

A 71st-minute equaliser from the former Barwell midfielder at Curzon Ashton on Monday evening secured Brakes a second successive draw on their travels.

It could have been so much better with the visitors missing late chances to nick the three points at both Curzon and Darlington on Saturday.

However, Edwards believes the fact Leamington were creating chances in the closing stages is something to be celebrated.

“Fitness is really important. Players in the league below could play at this level but the big difference is fitness, especially with the full-time teams.

“Leamington have taken a bit more time to get there.

“But now Callum Gittings is fully fit and we work well together. It means late on in games you can catches teams on the counter.”

Brakes have a break from league proceedings tomorrow when they travel to Westfields in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Midland League Premier Division side reached the first round proper last year and Edwards admitted he and his team-mates are desperate for some cup cheer following a string of tame exits.

“We’ve all spoken about it. A lot of the players are in the same boat that they haven’t had a run in the FA Cup.

“It’s high profile and you only have to look at Stourbridge and Westfields last season.

“It’s a great opportunity for some of the young lads to make a name for themselves.”