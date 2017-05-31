Easterlow swoops to bring in four new faces

Racing Club Warwick’s new boss Scott Easterlow has wasted little time in adding to the squad, with Tom Cross, Louis Bridges, Joe Carter and Liam Naven-Jones all agreeing to move to Townsend Meadow.

Experienced keeper and former Southam United captain Cross has had a year out from the game but brings a wealth of experience and numbers AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Evesham United, Banbury United and Bedworth United among his former clubs.

Bridges is another former Saint making the move and he will be hoping to recapture the form which saw him hit 37 goals in a season for the Banbury Road side.

Bridges suffered an injury setback but has recently been firing in the goals for Division Two champions Droitwich Spa.

Easterlow has also raided former club Stockton to secure the services of defender Carter and the pacy Naven-Jones.

Easterlow is also in talks with the current squad, with midfielders Martin Slevin, Alex Price and Jake Brown and skipper Tom Reynolds having already committed for 2017/18.

Speaking about his new signings, Easterlow said: “I am really pleased all four have committed this early as it shows that we are moving in the right direction but I still have lot to do.

“I’m here, there and everywhere meeting and talking to players.

“I’m really looking forward to getting both new and existing players together at that first session.”

Racing Club have released their pre-season schedule, the highlight of which sees them entertain Leamington on Tuesday July 18 (7.45pm).