Easterlow calls on Racers to build on ‘great couple of days’

Racing Club Warwick manager Scott Easterlow was delighted with the application of his side in their 1-1 draw against Leamington.

“We knew there were going to be times they had the ball for long periods so it was important we frustrated them and held our shape,” said Easterlow.

“I’m happy as they only scored a penalty and we had two great chances towards the end to nick it.”

NFK Burbage are Racing Club’s visitors tomorrow ahead of friendly trips to Redditch Borough and Folly Lane.

And Easterlow said his side’s Brakes stalemate and win over Coventry United three days earlier will count for nothing if they cannot overcome the Midland League Division Two side tomorrow.

“In four days we have beaten Cov United and drawn with Leamington - it’s been a great couple of days by the lads.

“But it’s only friendlies, let’s not carried away.

“We have got what should be an easier game on Saturday but we’ve got to go and put it to bed, otherwise the last four days mean nothing.”

n Racing Club start their league campaign at Bolehall Swifts on August 5.

