Brakes kick off their campaign with Trinity trip

Leamington boss Paul Holleran believes the magnitude of his side’s task this season has become clearer with the release of the 2017/18 Vanarama National League North fixtures.

After a trip to Gainsborough Trinity, full-time sides provide the opposition for the first two home matches of the season.

It gets tougher from there with games against Kidderminster, Stockport County and Nuneaton Town to follow before a bank holiday clash at home to AFC Telford.

“Every team in this division is really tough,” said Holleran.

“But the first three games say we have really arrived.

“Gainsborough found it hard last season but they have got resources.

“Tamworth are training mornings and Southport are full-time.”

Brackley Town provide the opposition for matches on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, while a trip to York City and a home clash with Salford City wrap up the campaign and Holleran is already anticipating a party atmosphere for the visit of the recently turned full-timers.

“No doubt about it, they are going to win the league,” he said.

AUGUST

Sat 5 Gainsborough A

Tue 8 Tamworth H

Sat 12 Southport H

Tue 15 Kidderminster A

Sat 19 Stockport County H

Sat 26 Nuneaton Town A

Mon 28 AFC Telford Utd H

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2 FC United A

Tue 5 Alfreton Town H

Sat 9 Darlington A

Mon 11 Curzon Ashton A

Sat 23 Bradford PA H

OCTOBER

Sat 7 Salford City A

Sat 14 York City H

Sat 21 Harrogate Town A

Sat 28 North Ferriby Utd H

NOVEMBER

Sat 4 Boston Utd H

Sat 11 Blyth Spartans A

Sat 18 Spennymoor T H

DECEMBER

Sat 2 Chorley A

Sat 9 Gainsborough H

Sat 23 Tamworth A

Tue 26 Brackley Town H

JANUARY

Mon 1 Brackley Town A

Sat 6 Kidderminster H

Sat 13 Southport A

Sat 20 Alfreton Town A

Sat 27 Darlington H

FEBRUARY

Sat 3 North Ferriby Utd A

Sat 10 Harrogate Town H

Sat 17 Boston Utd A

Sat 24 Blyth Spartans H

MARCH

Sat 3 Spennymoor T A

Sat 10 Chorley H

Sat 17 NuneatonTown H

Sat 24 Stockport County A

Sat 31 FC United H

APRIL

Mon 2 AFC Telford Utd A

Sat 7 Bradford PA A

Sat 14 Curzon Ashton H

Sat 21 York City A

Sat 28 Salford City H