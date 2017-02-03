Brakes bring in Wrexham AFC attacker on loan

Leamington have bolstered their attacking options with the loan signing of Callum Powell from Wrexham AFC.

The 21-year-old was at Northampton Town’s academy before heading across the Atlantic to Canada as part of a scholarship programme at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver.

In 2015 he signed for Northern Premier League First Division South side Rugby and spent a successful season with the Valley, scoring five times in 38 appearances.

His form caught the eye of then Wrexham boss Gary Mills and he signed a one-year deal at the Racecourse last summer.

He made 24 appearances for the Conference National side, scoring twice, but has found his opportunities limited in recent weeks and Holleran spotted an opportunity to move for a player whose progress he has been tracking for a while.

“He’s a wide man and he’s flexible. He’s two-footed and can play wide or in the pocket,” said Holleran.

“He caught the eye at Rugby last year and he’s played a few games for Wrexham but not much of late.

“We’ve kept an eye on him and we’ve been able to do something with Dean (Keates).”

Powell, who was born in Coventry, will go straight into the squad to face King’s Lynn tomorrow.