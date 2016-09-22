Wright response from Westlea after Mid-Warwickshire Police draw level

Westlea Wanderers have taken up their customary spot at the top of Division One but it needed a late goal to see off the challenge of winless Mid-Warwickshire Police.

Wanderers led 2-1 going into the closing stages courtesy of goals from Ryan Billington and Lewis Scott, with Craig Marshall replying for Police. Bogdan Ene scored for the visitors in the 83rd minute to bring it back to 2-2 but Joseph Wright’s goal two minutes later earned the reigning champions all three points.

Harbury also needed a late goal to maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign, Adam Johnson notching his second of the game in the 88th minute to beat Murphys Bar 2-1.

David Jones had earlier got Murphys back on level terms.

Khalsa are level on points with Harbury and Westlea at the top, albeit having played a game more, after a 2-0 win at Radford Semele. Luke Evans and Tunde Ajibade got the goals.

Warwick Wanderers and Leamington Hibs fought out a 1-1 draw, with Kurt Parson’s 20th-minute opener cancelled out by Carl Smedley.

Midland Rangers lead the way in Division Two after a 5-2 come-from-behind win over visitors Radford Albion.

Rangers found themselves 2-0 down in only 11 minutes after a Kurt Wild penalty and a Paul Murray strike.

However, they hit back to claim the points thanks to goals from James Bramwell (2), Charlie Poste, Luke Vuckovic and Marc Passey.

Heathcote Athletic boast the only other 100 per cent record in the division after getting the better of Stockton in a ten-goal thriller.

Joel Bennett and Michael Clough both scored twice for Stockton, but doubles for Nicholas Keenan, Chris Collier and Kristofer Burbury earned Athletic a 6-4 win.

Warwick Juniors also hit six, with Matt Saunders scoring four of them in a 6-1 romp at Leek Wootton. Adam Hughes and Jamie Campton were also on the mark for the home side.

Khalsa Reserves and Kenilworth Town Rangers played out a 1-1 draw, with Morgan Genthalion on target for Khalsa and Luke Milliain replying for the visitors.

In Division Three, AFC Warwick hold the early advantage after a solitary Alex Sharp strike against Dynamo Leamington gave them their third straight win of the campaign.

Ettington Rovers have two victories from two, with Chris Oakes, Tom Gardner and Daniel Boddington on target in a 3-0 home success over Leamington Juniors.

Chadwick End remain without a win after Ruben Bastos scored twice in a 5-1 victory for Leam Town Jets.

Karl McGuire, Dean Pugh and Jordan Wright also notched for the home side, with Ross Jackson getting Chadwick End’s reply.

Warwick Wanderers Reserves are also without a victory after drawing at Liberal Club C.

James Garner scored in the 15th minute for Wanderers who then found themselves behind to strikes from Sam Ashford and Craig Reeves.

However, Adam Timlin scored on the hour to earn Wanderers a point.

Ash Wingrove scored a hat-trick as Wroxton cruised to a 7-0 win at Foresters Arms in the first round of the Chris Chambers Division Three Cup.

Hampton Magna lead the way in Division Four after a 5-3 win at home to Stockton Reserves but it is only Athletico Murphys who have yet to drop a point after they claimed a 7-4 win at Long Itchington.

Thomas Jones and Richard Giles both scored twice for Hampton Magna, while Mark Hickey bagged four for Murphys.

Dale Francis was also among the goals, scoring a hat-trick as HRI Wellesbourne Reserves won 7-4 at Whitnash United, for whom Oliver Benn netted two.

Two late goals from Tarik El Hage were not enough to get Lillington Juniors back on level terms with Castle Rangers, who scored four inside the opening 48 minutes in a 4-3 win through James Hickey (2), Paul Saunders and Daniel Hargreaves.

Jamie Foster’s 65th-minute strike gave Kineton S&SC a 2-1 win at home to Wolseley UK after Alan Robinson had cancelled out Rhys Lyne’s opener.