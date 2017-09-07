Whitnash continue to set the pace in Alliance

Whitnash Town remain two points clear at the top of the Coventry Alliance Premier Division after a comfortable 4-0 victory over visitors Ambleside.

Town took just six minutes to open the scoring. A Craig Watkin free-kick was tipped around the post by Ambleside keeper Billy Finnie and from the resulting corner Watkin’s fierce left-footed drive deceived everyone nestled to nestle in the far corner.

Ambleside also pulled level in the 18th minute when Chris Ryder broke clear but his shot grazed the far post with home keeper Harry Dipper rooted to the spot.

A Richard Powell header went straight into the hands of the grateful Finnie in the Ambleside goal before Town doubled th eir lead just past the half-hour mark.

Paul Wilkinson linked well with Stefan Grudinski who laid the ball off for Luke Wilson to fire home from 20 yards.

Whitnash continued to carve open Ambleside and Powell’s exquisite chip over the keeper to the far post was blazed wide by the onrushing Joseph Wright.

Whitnash put the game beyond Ambleside’s reach ten minutes into the second period when Wright’s cross flew over the helpless Ambleside keeper.

The hosts made it 4-0 in the 68th minute when substitute Tom Shanley cleverly lobbed the advancing Finnie after a through ball from Grudinski had split the high line of the Ambleside back four.

Town could of made it five when Powell cut inside from the left flank and left his marker Matt Bird for dead but his shot was underhit and was well held by the Ambleside number one.