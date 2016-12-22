Real surprise in the George Dutton Cup as Khalsa bow out

Division Three side Real Barston produced a huge shock in the first round of the George Dutton Cup, knocking out top-flight Khalsa.

Goals from James McDowell and Richard Walker put Real in control and despite Gurdeep Dulay pulling a goal back for Khalsa, the visitors held on.

Khalsa Reserves, however, staged a remarkable recovery to avoid being on the receiving end of a giantkilling of their own at Division Four strugglers Long Itchington.

A Samuel Webb hat-trick looked to have earned Long Itchington a second-round berth when they led 3-1 going into the dying stages.

However, Amritpal Johal’s second of the game in the 89th minute and an injury-time strike from Purminder Sidhu took the game to penalties, with Khalsa winning the shootout 4-3.

Penalties also looked on the cards when Pete Squires scored in the 85th minute to get Mid-Warwickshire Police back on level terms at Radford Semele in the first round of the Cancer Cup.

Squires’ equaliser made it 3-3 after earlier goals from Matthew Bulkham, George Ayley and Jamie Duffy for the hosts and Peter Freeman and Bogdan Ene for Police.

But, in extra-time, Ayley’s second of the game handed Radford Semele victory.

A five-goal haul from Leamington FC Vets’ Philip Davies earned the Division Three side a 7-4 win at Lillington Juniors.

Carl Meah chipped in with a double, with Alessandro Sanchi bagging two for Juniors.

A 70th-minute Craig Watkin strike rescued a point for Division One leaders Westlea at Warwick Wanderers, who had taken the lead ten minutes earlier through Terry Bayliss.

In Division Two, Midland Rangers closed the gap on leaders Warwick Juniors courtesy of a 4-1 win at Kenilworth Town Rangers.

Thomas Williams scored a brace for the visitors, with Danny Chinn and James Bramwell also on target.

AFC Warwick made it eight wins from eight in Division Three with an emphatic 9-1 success at rock-bottom Leamington Juniors.

Daniel Long scored four for the league leaders, with Ricky Barby adding three and Ashley Knights and Josh Remi completing the scoring.

Goals from Lee Gold, Matthew Jones and Gagandeep Pahl earned Foresters Arms a 3-1 victory at Liberal Club C.

Castle Rangers gained ground on second-placed Athletico Murphy’s in Division Four after inflicting a 5-0 defeat on their promotion rivals.

Daniel Hargreaves scored twice, with Jamie Hickey, Conor Warburton and Paul Saunders completing the rout.

An Abhishak Paul double helped Whitnash United to a 4-1 win over Hampton Magna, while mid-table Stockton Reserves and Chadwick End Reserves played out a 4-4 thriller.

First-half goals from Sam Rose, Richie Davies, Tim Cuthbert and Calvin Farrar put Stockton 4-2 up but Chadwick End, who had earlier struck through Ethan Galloway and Charlie Kingsley, hit back to level courtesy of Lee Kinsella and Luke Hatfield.