Real surprise in the George Dutton Cup as Bishops Itchington crash out

Division Three side Real Barston produced a shock in the preliminary round of the George Dutton Cup when they knocked out Bishops Itchington.

Real Barston raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes through Jim McKellar and Gareth Davies.

The top-flight visitors looked to have staved off a shock when they fought back to level just after the interval, Tom Cooper having added to Johnny Adair’s opener.

However, with no further scoring, the game entered extra-time and Ben Cook made it 3-2 to Barston five minutes in before McKellar’s second of the game settled the tie.

An additional 30 minutes was also needed to separate Mid-Warwickshire Police and Leamington Hibs, who were locked together at 1-1, Thomas Dobson having cancelled out Darren Proctor’s 30th-minute opener for the visitors.

Ashley Kitchen made it 2-1 to Hibs in the 98th minute and a second for Proctor in the dying seconds sealed victory.

Fellow top-flight side Khalsa progressed with a 2-0 win over Wolseley UK, Suki Nijjar and Tunde Ajibade with the goals, while second-half strikes from Ian Fox and Connor Ratcliffe helped Kenilworth Town Rangers recover from a goal down to win 2-1 at Kineton S&SC. Damon Lyne had earlier opening the scoring for the hosts.

In an all-Division Three clash, Ettington Rovers got the better of Dynamo Leamington, with Lee Ashfield and Dale Jones on target in a 2-1 win.

Long Itchington, without a win in Division Four, put their poor league form behind them to thrash HRI Wellesbourne Reserves 6-1. Robert Chimes scored a hat-trick, with Oscar Rose, Joshua Marshall and Mauro Palma also on target.

In the only first round match to take place, Ross Jackson and Niall Grace were on the mark for Chadwick End in their 2-1 win at Hampton Magna, for whom Ashley Turnbull replied.

A solitary Vitor Machado goal was enough to see HRI Wellesbourne past Foresters Arms in the preliminary round of the Cancer Cup.

Westlea Wanderers were restored to their customary position at the top of Division One courtesy of an 8-1 thrashing of hosts Wellesbourne.

Wanderers led just 2-1 at half-time with Sam Singleton having pulled a goal back after Jake Montgomery and Joe Wright had put the visitors in control.

However, second-half strikes from Neil Stacey (2), Tom Callaghan, John Blunsom, Craig Watkin and Wright again completed an emphatic win.

Radford Semele moved into third with a 4-2 win at Harbury Albion.

A brace from Paul Wilkinson and goals from Mark Anderson and Rich Judd put Radford in command before Jack Sidgwick and Lewis Califano struck in the last ten minutes to make the scoreline more respectable.

Midland Rangers maintained their 100 per cent start to the Division Two campaign with a 4-0 win at Heathcote Athletic, Marc Passey (2), James Bramwell and Tommy Williams with the goals.

Warwick Juniors are second after doubles from Matthew Saunders and Daniel Bates helped them to a 5-2 win over Leek Wootton, while Radford Albion lost ground after going down 2-1 to Khalsa Reserves.

Grist Mill and Liberal Club C moved to the fringes of the Division Three promotion race with 3-2 victories over Wroxton and Leamington FC Vets, respectively.

Jordan Bedford, Reece Robbins and Tom Scott were on the mark for Grist Mill, while Sam Ashford, Jake Murphy and Stuart Poole notched for Liberal Club.

There were goals aplenty in Division Four where Athletico Murphys put eight past Whitnash United without reply.

Mark Hickey scored three, with Adam Chew (2), Anthony Stevenson, Simon Russell and Adam Reany completing the rout.

There were ten goals at Stockton Reserves, where Lillington Juniors’ Gavin Reynolds and Tarik El Hage both scored twice in a 6-4 win for their side.

And finally, goals from Ethan Galloway (2), Connor Smith and Harry Owen helped Chadwick End Reserves to a 4-1 win at home to Castle Rangers.