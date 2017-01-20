Proctor’s magnificent seven eases Leamington Hibernian past Heathcote

Leamington Hibernian eased into the fourth round of the Unison Challenge Cup with a 10-0 victory over Heathcote Athletic.

Darren Proctor scored seven of their goals, with Ashley Kitchen (2) and Craig Wallsgrove completing the rout.

Division One leaders Westlea Wanderers were made to work by HRI Wellesbourne before securing their passage.

The Division Two side took the lead in the tenth minute through Greg Eales and held their advantage until the half-hour mark when Luke Cole replied for the home side.

Second-half goals from Neil Stacey and Jake Montgomery put Wanderers in control before a second goal from Eales brought it back to 3-2.

However, a 90th-minute Martin Hutchcox strike settled the tie.

Midland Rangers made Murphy’s Bar sweat in their third-round tie, fighting back from 6-3 down to eventually lose out 6-5.

Hat-tricks from Jamie Byrne and David Jones looked to have put the Division One side in control before a second of the morning from Tommy Williams and a Steve Nollett strike made for a nervy finish.

James Williams and Danny Chinn were also on target for the home side.

Abhishak Paul and Alessandro Zanchi both scored first-half hat-tricks as Whitnash United and Lillington Juniors went in at half-time level in their Cancer Supplementary Cup first round encounter.

Second-half goals from Gavin Reynolds and Edwards Guerra then gave Juniors a 6-3 victory.

Extra-time was needed to settle the Division One Cup semi-final between Harbury Albion and Warwick Wanderers.

Ed Kostiuk scored twice for Harbury Albion, with Travis Lea replying with both goals for Wanderers as the 90 minutes finished 2-2.

Lea then completed his hat-trick two minutes into the second half of extra-time to see his side into the final.

Kineton S&SC needed penalties to scrape past fellow Division Four side HRI Wellesbourne Reserves in the first round of the Andy Campbell Cup.

The tie had earlier finished 2-2, with goals from Matty Nutt and Hardip Sodhi cancelled out by Harry Ford and David Melhuish.

Two goals from Paul Wilkinson helped Radford Semele to a 4-1 win over fellow top-flight side Wellesbourne in the first round of the Cancer Cup.

Mark Anderson and Martin Groves also notched for the hosts, with Dan Moran replying.

In Division Two, Leek Wootton eased their drop fears with a 5-3 win at home to Khalsa Reserves.

Mike Coleman and Roger Kingston both scored doubles for the home side, with Eamonn Richards also on target.

Ricky Dulay, Amritpal Johal and Dave Benton replied for the visitors.

Division Three leaders AFC Warwick returned to winning ways with a 3-1 success at Grist Mill.

They found themselves a goal down at the break to Dean Pugh’s 45th-minute strike, but hit back through Ricky Barby (2) and a Daniel Morris penalty.

Ross Jackson scored four as Chadwick End moved above visitors Foresters Arms courtesy of a 6-2 win.

Paul Goffe and Robert Precious were also on target for the home side, with Matthew Willoughby and Joseph Fisher replying for Foresters.

Leamington FC Vets closed to a point behind visitors Liberal Club C after accounting for them 6-2.

Philip Davies and Carl Meah both notched braces for Vets, with Paul Lee and Dave Care also on the scoresheet.

Joe Foster got both the Liberal Club replies.

Castle Rangers’ hopes of catching the top two in Division Four look to have gone after Ash Turnbull scored the only goal of the game in their loss to Hampton Magna.

Goals in the last six minutes from Joshua Marshall and Oladeji Sorinola helped Long Itchington fight back from 2-0 down to draw with Chadwick End Reserves.