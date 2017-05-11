Late goals seal a quickfire trophy double for Westlea

Two injury-time goals sealed Westlea Wanderers’ second trophy in a week as they beat Biships Itchington 3-0 in the final of the Cancer Cup.

A minute’s silence was held before the game, which took place at the Phillips 66 Community Stadium, in memory of league stalwart Tracey Thomas, a driving force behind the Cancer Cup competition for many years.

Ryan Billington opened the scoring in the tenth minute after good build-up play between Callum Bell and Luke Cole.

Bishops pushed hard for an equaliser but failed to take their chances and Westlea made sure of the silverware in the first minute of injury time when Josh Cole headed home a Craig Watkin corner.

Two minutes later, further gloss was added when substitute Neil Stacey found Watkin on the edge of the area to rifle home his 14th goal of the season.

A Jamie Duffy double helped Radford Semele beat Ettington Rovers 4-0 to move into the final of the Andy Campbell Cup.

George Ayley and Mark Anderson were also on target for the top-flight side.

In Division One, Ashley Kitchen scored twice as Leamington Hibs routed Harbury Albion 6-0.

David Sweet, Craig Wallsgrave, Ricky Uppal and Matthew Houghton completed the scoring.

A Peter Freedman hat-trick helped Mid-Warwickshire Police to a 6-2 success at Warwick Wanderers.

Police looked well in control when Freedman scored his second of the game to put them 4-0 following goals from Sam Weaver and Reece Gordon.

Wanderers threatened a comeback with goals from Sean McCarthy and Oliver Boyle bringing it back to 4-2 before Thomas Dobson and a third from Freedman restored Police’s four-goal cushion.

HRI Wellesbourne climbed above Midland Rangers at the summit of Division Two, with Greg Eales’ tenth-minute strike proving the only goal in their game at Radford Albion.

Second-half strikes from Chris Collier and Nick Keenan gave Heathcote Athletic a 2-0 win at home to Stockton.

Division Three champions AFC Warwick wrapped up their campaign with a 7-1 thrashing of Liberal Club C, Daniel Long scoring four.

Runners-up Dynamo Leamington needed an 87th-minute winner from Ashley Rowley to see off the challenge of Leamington FC Vets.

Aaron Rowley had earlier opened the scoring for Dynamo before James Canning levelled for the veterans.

David Jolly scored twice for Real Barston in their 4-4 draw with Foresters, for whom Lee Gold also bagged a brace.

Eight first-half goals from Hampton Magna put them on the way to a 12-2 win at HRI Wellesbourne Reserves in Division Four.

Charlie Woodward scored five, with Wendel Moyo and Paul Rose notching doubles.

HRI’s Charlie Fitzmaurice scored twice after the break as the home side salvaged some pride.

Stockton Reserves beat Long Itchington 2-0, while Wolseley UK overcame Kineton S&SC 4-1.