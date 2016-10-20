Kitchen and Proctor strike to give Hibs slender advantage at the summit

Stockton set aside their league worries with a crushing 10-0 win at Whitnash United in the preliminary round of the Cancer Cup.

Stockton are bottom of the table and without a win in Division Two but showed no mercy to their Division Four hosts with George Bousfield scoring a hat-trick and Michael Clough and Joel Bennett chipping in with doubles. Andy Young, Mitch Coleman and Ben Wilkes completed the rout.

Khalsa also cruised through at the expense of their reserve side, with Suki Nijjar bagging a treble and Narinder Sarai and Anvinder Thiara doubles in an 8-0 win.

Goals from Liam Kelly and Carl Mech saw Leamington FC Vets to a 2-1 win at Stockton Reserves.

Foresters Arms are through to the second round of the Unison Challenge Cup after Joe Fisher scored twice in a 6-3 success at Dynamo Leamington, while Kineton S&SC heaped more misery on Lillington Juniors with a 4-2 Division Four Cup win.