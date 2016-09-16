Davies at the double for leaders Stockton

Stockton Reserves lead the way in Division Four after a Richie Davies double helped them to a 3-1 win over Whitnash United.

Andy Coleman also notched for the home side, with Vitor Jesus on the mark for the visitors.

Hampton Magna got off the mark in style, with Ashley Turnbull scoring a hat-trick in their 7-1 success at Long Itchington.

Daniel Anstey (2), Thomas Jones and Richard Giles were also on target.

Jake Clark scored twice as Chadwick End Reserves won 5-1 at Wolseley UK, while second-half goals from Paul Saunders, Conor Warburton and Daniel Hargreaves earned Castle Rangers a 3-1 success at HRI Wellesbourne Reserves.

Kineton S&SC suffered their second successive defeat after goals from Joao Nunes, Ashley Reynolds, Gavin Reynolds and Scott Docherty condemned them to a 4-0 loss at Lillington Juniors.