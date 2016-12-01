Cole’s hat-trick helps Westlea steal a march on Hibs in top-flight title race

Sunday marked a significant day in the Division One title race with Westlea Wanderers moving two points clear of Leamington Hibs at the top having played two games fewer.

A Terry Bayliss double condemned Leamington Hibs to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Warwick Wanderers and Westlea took advantage, thrashing hosts Murphys Bar 6-2.

Josh Cole scored a hat-trick, with James Footman, Jake Montgomery and an own goal sealing the victory. David Jones and Craig Jackson responded for Murphys Bar.

Warwick Juniors look like joining them in the top flight next season after a 4-1 win at Khalsa Reserves sent them five points clear at the top of Division Two.

Josh Shirley, Fillipo Mannina, Dan Bates and Dan Perry scored Juniors’ goals after David Benton had opened the scoring for Khalsa.

Dynamo Leamington staged a dramatic recovery to beat Grist Mill in their Division Three six-pointer.

Second-placed Dynamo trailed 3-1 and 4-2, but fought back to win 5-4 with Matthew Holland scoring twice and David Briggs once in the final 15 minutes.

A Tom Scott hat-trick had earlier put Grist Mill in control, with Jordan Bedford also notching for the visitors.

Ashley Rowley and Daniel Blohm were also on the mark for Dynamo.

Real Barston also produced a fine fightback to earn a point at Ettington Rovers.

Daniel Boddington, Carl Taylor and Tom Gardner struck to put Rovers 3-0 up inside the opening half-hour.

However, David Jolly’s 55th-minute strike sparked a revival, with a second from Jolly and a Damien Maher effort ensuring honours were even.

A double from prolific marksman Tarik El Hage helped Division Four leaders Lillington Juniors to a 4-1 success at Kineton S&SC, with Gavin Reynolds also scoring twice.

Athletico Murphys bolstered their promotion hopes with a 2-1 win at home to Stockton Reserves.

Mark Hickey and Anthony Stevenson were on target for the hosts, with Sam Rose replying for Stockton.

HRI Wellesbourne Reserves remain in contention after a solitary Jaspreet Sodhi strike gave them all three points at Castle Rangers.

Wolseley UK maintained their upward curve with a 5-0 rout of Whitnash United, Mark Fitzpatrick scoring twice.

Chadwick End Reserves are through to the semi-final of the Division Four Cup after goals from Vincent Jay-Record, Jake Clark and Luke Hatfield earned them a 3-0 win at home to Long Itchington.

Fellow Division Four side bowed out of the Unison Challenge Cup after a 2-0 defeat at Wroxton, Lee Timms and Phillip Stanley with the goals.

Leamington FC Vets joined Wroxton in the third round, with James Canning, Jamie Barr and Jagtar Bahi on the mark in a 3-1 win at Foresters Arms.

Mid-Warwickshire Police are also safely through, with Jimmy Gethins, Jorma Seabourne and Joao Nunes doing the damage in a 3-0 win at home to Chadwick End.

There were goals aplenty in the Cancer Cup first round match between Wellesbourne and Heathcote Athletic.

Nick Keenan (3) and Neil Ingles (2) shared five goals for Heathcote but it was not enough to see them through, with Liam Naven-Jones scoring five for the visitors in a 10-5 win.

Jamie Vadasz (3) and Max Coton (2) were also on target for Division One’s bottom side.

Bishops Itchington also progressed after Matt Trinder scored twice in a 4-3 win at Kenilworth Town Rangers but fellow top-flight side Khalsa are out after goals from Charlie Poste and James Bramwell earned Midland Rangers a 2-1 win.

Vitor Machedo scored twice as HRI Wellesbourne earned a 3-0 success at Radford Semel e in the preliminary round of the George Dutton Cup, while in the first round, goals from Paul Houghton, Paul Murray, James Marshall and Adam Fincham earned Radford Albion a 4-3 win at Stockton.