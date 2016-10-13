Search

All-Wanderers League Cup clash sees Warwick get the better of Westlea

Travis Lea was on target for Warwick Wanderers in their Division One Cup success over Westlea Wanderers.

Travis Lea was on target for Warwick Wanderers in their Division One Cup success over Westlea Wanderers.

0
Have your say

Chadwick End secured their first win of the season in Division Three, beating fellow strugglers Leamington Juniors 3-1.

Rob Precious, Ross Jackson and Dan Greaves earned the home side the three points, with Matt Turner on target for Juniors.

HRI Wellesbourne Reserves fought back from 4-1 down to beat Stockton Reserves 6-5 in a Division Four thriller.

Charlie Fitzmaurice was the Wellesbourne hero, scoring a hat-trick, including the 90th-minute winner.

Lillington Juniors lead the way in the basement division after two goals from Gavin Reynolds helped them to a 5-0 success over Whitnash United.

Edward Guerra, Tarik El Hage and James Cutts completed the rout.

A James Hickey hat-trick helped Castle Rangers fight back from 2-1 down to beat Kineton S&SC 5-2.