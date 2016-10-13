All-Wanderers League Cup clash sees Warwick get the better of Westlea

Chadwick End secured their first win of the season in Division Three, beating fellow strugglers Leamington Juniors 3-1.

Rob Precious, Ross Jackson and Dan Greaves earned the home side the three points, with Matt Turner on target for Juniors.

HRI Wellesbourne Reserves fought back from 4-1 down to beat Stockton Reserves 6-5 in a Division Four thriller.

Charlie Fitzmaurice was the Wellesbourne hero, scoring a hat-trick, including the 90th-minute winner.

Lillington Juniors lead the way in the basement division after two goals from Gavin Reynolds helped them to a 5-0 success over Whitnash United.

Edward Guerra, Tarik El Hage and James Cutts completed the rout.

A James Hickey hat-trick helped Castle Rangers fight back from 2-1 down to beat Kineton S&SC 5-2.