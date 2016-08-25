Five Runners are able to reminisce about the day they caught the train

Kenilworth Runners won the ladies’ team prize in the annual Race the Train at Tywyn, Mid Wales for the second successive year.

Runners had to cope with galeforce winds, driving rain and very slippery conditions on the 14-mile off-road route, with the official train time eventually recorded as 1hr 48min.

However, despite the elements conspiring against the runners, there were some fine Kenilworth Runners performances, with Kev Hope finishing tenth overall in 1:34:23.

He was one of five Kenilworth athletes to beat the train, along with Martin Dorill (51st in 1:41:09), Marc Curtis (59th in 1:41:57) and Neil Sheward (75th in 1:43:42).

Matt Dyer (1:47:12) was the final Kenilworth athlete to beat the cut-off time.

Louise Andrews (223rd in 1:56:06), Claire Murphy (1251st in 1:58:08) and Rachel Miller (411th in 2:09:45) made up the victorious ladies’ team.

Phil Gould was first home for Leamington, successfully beating the train in a time of 1:37:34.

Jenny Jeeves (1:54:02) and Ros Brooks (2:12:06) managed personal bests despite the harsh conditions with Jack Gammon (2:07:06) making his first appearance at the event and Laura Gould (2:23:22) making up the team.

Spa Striders’ Gethyn Friswell finished in 1:58:04 while Helen Tudge came home in 2:50:43.

The race was won by Paul Green of Sale Harriers in 1:28:14 and there were 834 finishers.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 155, Mick Williams (1:50:34); 177, Stuart Underhill (1:52:03); 383, Tom Williams (2:06:59).

Leamington C&AC duo Jimmy Atkins and Sara Habib took part in the 10k Quarry Challenge, where runners had to contend with a hard climb at the start before racing through mud and trails back to town.

Atkins clocked 58:11 for 106th, with Habib five places and 46 seconds back.

Kenilworth Runners’ Debbie Streets was 97th in 57:44.

C&AC’s Bridget Urch and Tony Foster made their debut in the 3.5-mile Tynllwynhen Challenge, coming home in 33:10 and 33:12, respectively.

Not to be outdone by the adults, youngsters Mel and James Gould also raced in the Challenge, with Mel continuing her fine form to finish fifth overall and first girl in 22:17 and her brother 19 seconds back in eighth.