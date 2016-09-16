Final-day disappointment for Warwick as they miss out on promotion berth

Warwick missed out on the final promotion spot in Warwickshire Division Five after a rain-affected defeat at home to Moseley 3rds in their final match of the campaign.

It was a fantastic all-round club effort to get the game on in the first place as Warwick head groundsman Paul Finch and Jim Figgitt worked tirelessly to ensure the pitch and square were ready to play once the rain subsided.

Moseley won the toss and elected to bat, with young opener Daniel Lane (57) coming out of the blocks hard.

Warwick were affected by injuries to opening bowlers Tom Austin (0-21) and Rajan Bhatti (1-39) which meant the bulk of the overs were spread between medium-pacers Matt Warren (2-27), Richard Rudnicki (2-30) and Michael Hope (1-29).

Moseley reached 169 for seven off their allotted 34 overs, leaving Warwick needing to score at exactly five an over in order to win and guarantee promotion.

They started well with opener Adrian Passey hitting six boundaries in his 34.

However, he along with Thomas Haley, Bhatti and Warren departed in quick succession to leave Warwick struggling on 57 for four.

Hope and John Eddon then began to form a promising partnership before the latter was dismissed for 21 to leave the score on 103 for five.

Warwick’s lower order were never really at the races as young spinner Zac Saleem claimed four for 28 and Hope (44) was last out as they were bowled out for 144.

On Sunday, Warwick claimed a 29-run win in an enjoyable friendly at home to Massey Ferguson.

After skipper Michael Hope won the toss and elected to bat, Umair Mushtaq (60 not out) and Ben Rhodes (39) were the pick of the batsmen as Warwick made 161.

Warwick’s bowling became an Evans family affair as older brother Joe took the new ball (8-2-29-3), while 13-year-old Charlie (6-1-31-2) produced a great spell on debut and father Bill took a diving one-handed catch to complete the win as Massey Ferguson were bowled out for 142 in the 36th over.

Off-spinner Ash Spall also weighed in with three for 32.