Search

Final-day disappointment for Warwick as they miss out on promotion berth

Warwick wicketkeeper John Eddon narrowly fails to run out Moseley 3rds' Daniel Lane.

Warwick wicketkeeper John Eddon narrowly fails to run out Moseley 3rds' Daniel Lane.

0
Have your say

Warwick missed out on the final promotion spot in Warwickshire Division Five after a rain-affected defeat at home to Moseley 3rds in their final match of the campaign.

Component:1.7580451.1473938158, , ,$mergedBody