Davison raising funds ahead of trip to Sri Lanka

Arnold Lodge student Matthew Davison is appealing for financial backing after being selected for the Warwickshire Academy/Emerging players tour of Colombo, Sri Lanka in February.

The players have been tasked to come up with different innovative ideas about how to raise funds to help pay their way and Leamington CC pace bowler Davison has opted for crowdfunding.

“It’s the practice of funding a venture by raising many small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the internet,” explained Davison.

“It includes rewards for people if they pledge a particular amount of money, in my case giving my time for coaching children here in Leamington, offering sponsorship opportunities and grabbing some signed Warwickshire kit to include as a reward as well.”

Coaching children in Sri Lanka is a big part of the tour and a portion of the money raised will be used to purchase cricket equipment to donate to children through the charity Foundation of Goodness, which supports children who suffered when the 2004 tsunami struck.

Davison hopes his proposition might attract businesses or individuals with an interest in cricket and supporting an enthusiastic and dedicated local sportsman, as well as helping disadvantaged children in a developing country.

“I just want to say thank you in advance to the people of Leamington Spa for supporting this venture and thank you also for believing in my dreams to play professional cricket.”

If you wish to assist Davison to achieve his goals, you can donate any sum from £5 upwards at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/sri-lanka-trip