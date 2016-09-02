Wellesbourne celebrate their title success with abandonment

Wellesbourne were deservedly confirmed as Cotswold Hills Premier Division champions when their game at last year’s title winners Exhall & Wixford was abandoned with the home side on 64 for three.

Requiring just seven points to be mathematically certain of claiming the crown Bourne won the toss and asked Exhall to bat first.

This proved a good decision as the home side were soon 15 for three as Gary Maynard ripped through the early batting.

First he had Sam Smith caught by Travis Butcher, then removed Exhall skipper Steve Kerby to a catch behind by Dave Barnett and next ball he bowled Lewis Hopkins.

With the storm clouds gathering Bourne were looking for more early wickets but Julian Morris (35 not out) and Scott Carmichael (16 not out) began to counter-attack.

However, the thunderstorms arrived and despite an early tea being taken there was no chance of a resumption.

News of Earlswood’s abandonment at home to Shipston then meant the title celebrations could begin in earnest.

Ashorne’s Division Three game at home to Exhall & Wixford was abandoned after 11 overs with the hosts struggling on 43 for four.

Mark Reading was still there on 13 not out.