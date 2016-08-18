Keith sees son Matt’s first league century up close

It was a family affair for our Player of the Month Matt Edwards after the Warwickshire County Council Staff captain completed his maiden league century while batting with his dad.

Each month, in association with solicitors Blythe Liggins, we celebrate a local cricketing success, with the winner being presented with a box of six new balls for his club by the Leamington law firm.

Council Staff skipper Matt, 26, led from the front during his side’s 59-run victory over Wellesbourne 2nds in Division Two of the Cotswold Hills League, blasting a first competitive ton before capping off his day with a wicket and a run out.

After some initial setbacks for his team, Matt, batting at number five, immediately took the attack to Wellesbourne, looking particularly strong off his legs and hitting some nicely timed drives back over the bowlers’ heads.

Despite a couple of wickets falling during his knock, he reached his century in partnership with dad Keith, who had opened the innings and was forced to retire hurt before returning to the crease.

Matt said: “My dad opened and took a ball on top of the foot so he had to retire hurt. He then got hit on the same foot a few balls after coming back out, which I enjoyed!

“He was out there with me when I got my ton. I’ve scored centuries before but not in the league, so it was a nice moment.”

Matt, who has played for Staff for ten years, finished on 106 but his afternoon’s work did not end there as he proceeded to take a wicket and contribute a fine bit of boundary fielding to complete a run out.

“It’s been going really well this year,” said Matt. “I’ve always classed myself as a bowler first but this season I’ve really flown with the bat.

“I’ve been going in at five in the league and have scored three 50s, as well as the century. I scored 87 not out against the same side last season, so they’re probably pretty fed up with me.

“It’s been a great club to be around with lots of energy and support throughout the season, which has contributed to our success on the pitch.

“The first team is second in the table and our second team have already been promoted from Division Seven in the first year of us being able to field a team.”