Carson is Not the winner but does help Kenilworth to team bronze

Connor Carson was the first of 27 Kenilworth Runners to finish the Not the Roman IX, a 12k rural road race south of Stratford.

Carson finished an excellent fifth overall and won the first MV45 prize in a time of 43min 13sec.

He was joined by Marc Curtis (24th in 46:42) and Neil Sheward (50th in 48:45) for the third-placed team prize.

Fellow Runner Jon Mettyear was second MV55 in 49:00, while Dave Pettifer (52:59)claimed the first MV65 prize by just eight seconds.

Spa Striders’ men finished just ahead in the team standings, with Paul Edwards (13th in 45:18), Chris McKeown (17th in 45:44) and Ste Taylor (18th in 45:49) combining for the runners-up spot.

Having travelled down from Holmfirth, Peter Brookes was a clear winner of the men’s race in 39:16.

Striders’ ladies, however, went one better than their men by picking up the team prize courtesy of second-placed female Kelsey Wiberley (46:13), Charlotte Everard (50:16) and first LV40 Mel Venables (49:02).

There was also a LV55 prize for Sue Cox (53:29) and LV60 gong for Jude Baum (59:03).

Kenilworth Runners’ ladies were the third team courtesy of Louise Andrews (54:09), Shani Samarasekera (54:54) and Rachel Miller (55:27).

Leamington C&AC’s Sue Harrison (47:53) was the first LV45 and third lady overall after gaining club bragging rights over training partner Paul Okey.

Okey pulled alongside Harrison at the 7k mark but was unable to cope with a surge from his clubmate with 3k to go and trailed in five seconds behind for 40th overall.

Fellow Leamington runner Jenny Jeeves was second LV45 in 50:33.

Stratford athlete Kate Wright won the ladies’ race in 46:02.

There were 607 finishers.

Selected others (top 150, Spa Striders unless stated): 21, Adam Notley (45:58); 47, Rich Sykes (48:38); 56, James Wiberley (49:01); 80, Rob Mantell (50:09); 83, James Hartwright (50:25); 94, David Chantrey (51:08); 102, Mark Alldritt (Kenilworth Runners, 51:30); 105, Caroline Whitehouse (51:19); 107, Peter Nicholl (Kenilworth Runners, 51:39); 116, Fiona Edwards (52:18); 118, Carolyn Wilkinson (52:21); 124, Paul Quinney (52:33); 132, Neil Smith (Kenilworth Runners, 53:03); 136, Graham Garlick (Leamington C&AC, 53:28); 147, Richard Zanetti (Kenilworth Runners, 53:36); 149, Greg Harris (53:44); 154, Hartwig Busch (53:50).