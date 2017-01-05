Bricher finds common ground with sparring partners of old

More than fifty years since he first raced on Wimbledon Common, Kenilworth Runners’ Colin Bricher renewed old rivalries when he tackled the Lauriston 5.

Despite a flat course for the five-mile trail race, the soft surface made for difficult conditions and Bricher tired badly in the final mile, coming home in 55min 32sec for 59th.

In a small field, 24 of the runners were aged over 50, with five over 70.

“Running is a wonderful sport and it was wonderful to meet all those old sparring partners of my youth,” said Bricher.

The race was won by Chris Busaileh of Herne Hill Harriers in 27:15.

Meanwhile, fellow Runners veterans Tom and Pauline Dable tackled the The Huncote Hash.

The race covers approximately 10k and takes in footpaths around the village of Huncote in Leicestershire, including a climb over Croft Hill and the odd skirmish into the stream.

Running since the mid-1980s it is a ‘back to basics’ cross -country race with low entry fees and no prizes other than the soup and a roll that everyone receives at the finish.

Weather conditions were ideal, but there was plenty of thick, sticky mud and some tricky woodland paths to tackle along with a stairway to the top of Croft Quarry which offered spectacular views of the deep quarry workings.

Tom came home in 245th in 1:11:37, with Pauline clocking 1:15:37 for 304th.

The race was won by Huncote Harriers’ Nathan Lawson in 39:29.

The Massey Ferguson New Year Pace Race saw runners aiming to accurately predict their time for a 3.55-mile course around the War Memorial Park in Coventry.

With no watches, phones or GPS allowed it was not the fastest runner but the person who was closest to their predicted time who would win.

The first male over the line was Kenilworth Runners’ Kev Hope who clocked 19:07, seven seconds slower than his predicted time.

However, he was pushed into third place by Cameron Williams-Stein whose time of 22:50 was just five seconds off his prediction and winner Hugh Miller (Massey Ferguson) whose 32:02 was only two seconds outside his estimated time.

First lady Mistianne Feeney (Coventry Godiva) crossed the line in 23:13, an impressive 35 seconds faster than her prediction but this left her outside the top honours.

Joanne Hackett (26:18) was within seven seconds but it was the host club’s Alison Lowe (34:47) who claimed the top prize after finishing only a second outside of her prediction.