Avenue duo fail to reach latter stages of singles

Avenue’s Adam Smith bowed out in the third round of the men’s national junior singles championship at Victoria Park.

Smith edged past St Neots bowler Adam Barker in the first round and then had a much more comfortable passage in the second round against Barry Hopkins (Darlington Railway Athletic).

However, he suffered a crushing 21-3 defeat to Freethorpe’s David Smith to end his interest in the competition.

Clubmate Matt Wordingham beat James Park (Workington) 21-6 in his opening encounter before bowing out 21-6 to eventual champion Jamie Walker (Northampton West End).

Hannah Smith (Avenue) and Rugby Thornfield’s Ashley Ward exited the junior pairs in the second round to Somerset’s Laura Holden (20-12), while Lillington’s Jacqui Cook and Margaret Grosvenor went down 27-18 to Lincolnshire’s Amy Gowshall in the first round of the women’s pairs.

Meanwhile, Royal Leamington Spa’s ladies continued their excellent season with another two victories.

Playing at home to Southam in a four-triples encounter, three of the rinks ended in ties.

However, a superb performance by the Spa threesome of Dawn Horne, Lyn Williams and skip Jenny Wickens, who trounced Heather Tredgold 28-7, sealed the win for Spa by 71 shots to 50.

It could have been very different for Spa, though, as both Janice White (9-0) and Donna Kerr (11-4) trailed at the halfway stage.

Both recovered well to finish 13-13 and 15-15, respectively, while Cynthia Briggs also ended tied at 15-15 in a closely fought tussle.

It was a much more one-sided affair when Spa’s ladies visited near-neighbours Whitnash for a three-triples match.

The Spa trio of Chris Brayne, Horne and Wyn Jackson stormed to a 13-1 lead against Barbara Robinson in the first six ends and never looked back, eventually running out winners by 28 shots to 12.

Elizabeth Glynne-Jones was almost as dominant in her game against Joan Vince.

Leading from the start, she eventually secured another comfortable win for Spa by 24 shots to ten.

On the other rink, Wickens completed the whitewash with a 19-12 success over Ann Markham to secure an emphatic 71-34 win for Spa.

There was also double success for Spa’s men.

They looked to be heading for a comfortable victory when they led on four of the five rinks with just three ends of their triples match at Stratford remaining.

However, with the evening light fading, there were some nervy moments as Stratford picked up 12 unanswered shots in the final three ends of their match against Dave Gardner to take that game 19-10, while another six shots for Stratford in the last two ends meant John Rheams’ winning margin was reduced to just 20-11.

With Chris Tarrant suffering a 23-9 reverse, it was down to Maurice Leyland, Rex Fox and Malcolm Wickens (20-9) and Ray White (22-12) to steady the ship and ensure overall victory by 81 shots to 74.

On Saturday, Spa’s men were comfortable 99-76 winners in a five-rink match at Coventry Avenue.

With Jim Tighe, Mike Wallace and Dave Gardner each building commanding leads for Spa on their rinks, the outcome of the match was never really in doubt.

Skipping Colin Palmer, Dave Wigman and Rheams to a 28-13 win, Wallace eventually proved the pick of the rinks for Spa, closely followed by Tighe (22-10) and Gardner (19-8).

Dick Williams succumbed to a narrow last-end defeat (18-17), while there was a 27-13 reverse for Dick Allibon.