Big performance from Leamington nets team prize

Leamington C&AC’s men produced a strong performance at the Stratford Big 10k on Sunday to capture the team prize.

Greg West came home in third place with a new personal best of 35min 57sec, with clubmate Dom Priest in eighth in 36:48, also a PB, to highlight the strength of Leamington’s youth team.

Ben Phillips (41:02) and Andrew Higgins (41:27, PB) completed the winning team.

For Kenilworth, Alex Atkinson was first home, finishing 17th in a time of 38:25, followed by Nick Lawrence (21st in 38:59).

Dave Pettifer was first V65 in 44:51.

Tim Beresford was the first Spa Strider home with a personal best of 39:40.

On a good day for the Leamington, Natalie Bhangal, recently returning from the birth of her son, was second lady in 41:09.

Kenilworth Runners’ Laura Pettifer was fourth to take home the LV35 prize in a time of 41:41, while clubmate Gail Audhali won the LV55 prize in 43:25. Jane Phillips (44:46) joined Pettifer and Audhali to claim ladies’ team prize.

The race was won by David Bell of Cirencester AC in 33:37, while Sophie Longmore (CLC Striders) was the first lady in 40:14 and there were 1,037 finishers.

Selected others (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 37, Keith Wilson (40:15); 43, Ian Baynes (40:34); 51, Richard Broadbent (41:01); 59, Ryan Baker (41:23); 81, Simon West (Leamington C&AC, 42:45); 86; Darren Pettifer (43:08); 101, Craig Phillips (43:53); 129, Jane Phillips (44:46); 136, Christopher Lyons (45:09); 140, Stephen Chalkley (45:15); 143, Steve Yates (45:12); 150, Kelly Burnett Nicholl (45:47); 191, Mel Knight (47:37); 198, Jane Kidd (47:42); 200, Roger Fagge (Leamington C&AC, 47:39); 207, Katherine Lambeth (47:54); 217, Linda Fullaway (48:35); 226, Michael Clarke (48:45); 262, Kerrie Flippance (50:08); 295, Amanda Holmes (50:52); 385, Samantha Moffatt (53:04); 430, Sharon Moscrop (54:18); 438, Tara Fagge (Leamington C&AC, 54:38); 529, Thomas Dable (57:05); 554, Pauline Dable (57:53); 601, Gary Perkins (58:58); 640, Richard Miller (59:47); 918, Fiona Dove (69:35).

Up in Newcastle, five Striders followed Mo Farah (60:06) home in the Great North Run.

Stuart Lee was the first Strider to finish in 1:45:50, followed by David Lithgow (1:55:01) and Claire Westrope in new PB of 1:55:39.

Kenilworth Runners’ Lorne Williams finished in 1:57.00 and Rod Goodwin, taking part for the tenth time, clocked 2:06:20.

Kenilworth Runners’ Matthew Elkington broke the 16-minute barrier for the first time in the Ulverston Charter 5k.

On a fast and flat course he came second out of 164 runners in a new best of 15:54 .

The race was won by Chris Arthur of Blackburn Harriers in 15:12.

Kenilworth Runners’ Rachel Miller and her husband Steve, took part in the Marathon du Medoc in France where runners in fancy dress were faced with around 20 wine stations hosted by different châteaux along with gourmet food stops.

Having donned punk outfits, the duo finished slightly the worse for wear in 4:14:24.

Spa Striders’ Steve Taylor defied challenging conditions at the Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon to record a new PB of 1:20:36, finishing in 35th. Chris Jones went round in 2:15:36.

Clubmate Dan Fleming, on the comeback trail after a break from racing, ran the Lichfield 10k in 42:43.