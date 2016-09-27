Young brothers and family barred from future Kenilworth horse fairs

Two thefts and two incidents of antisocial behaviour allegedly committed by four young brothers in Kenilworth last weekend caused them and their family to be barred from all future fairs.

The thefts occurred in Sainsbury’s and the Shell garage in Warwick Road, and the antisocial behaviour involved bystanders being sprayed with ‘silly string.’

The four brothers, aged between six and 11, were apprehended and dealt with by police in connection with all four crimes.

After being dealt with, horse fair organisers subsequently banned the boys and their entire family from any future fairs.

Other than those incidents, the horse fair was largely trouble-free and attracted far fewer visitors than first thought.

PC Caine Pickering of Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “It was much quieter than in April and July, and we never had travellers setting up early around the area. Traffic flowed completely throughout the day.

“There were no attempts to get onto land in Kenilworth this time either.

“The organisers put it down to the weather forecast - I think some travellers were worried about their caravans getting stuck on the fields if it rains.

The police and district council officers will be having a debriefing on this years horse fairs soon, where they will discuss how the fairs went and what could be done to lessen the impact on Kenilworth. The date has yet to be confirmed.

Safer Communities Manager at Warwick District Council Pete Cutts has been approached for comment.

Organisers are not planning to stop the horse fairs next year, and are expected to be held once again in April, July and September.