Yorkshire Terrier rushed to Warwick vets after eating one-metre-long shoelace

A Yorkshire Terrier was rushed to a vets in Warwick after he ate a shoelace that was three times his own length.

One-year-old Eric stole a new shoe from his owner’s daughter and after chewing it to pieces, he ate the shoelace, which was 107cm long.

Eric with his owner Sue.

His owner, Sue Mackie, who is from Warwick took him straight to Avonvale Vets’ Warwick hospital, where vet Helen Wing gave him an injection to make him sick while the lace was still in his stomach.

Luckily for Eric, the entire shoelace reappeared, meaning surgery was not required.

Eric, who weighs just 3kg, has shown no ill effects from his mishap and was quickly back to his normal self.

Sue had left Eric with her daughter Jo, who realised the predicament when she spotted her chewed-up shoe and the missing lace.

Sue said: “He’s not done anything like this before, he’s a good boy normally. But it’s had absolutely no effect on him – he was straight back to his normal self.

“He’s quite a character. We call him the gobby doggy because he barks at everything. He thinks he’s a Rottweiler!”

Eric is now enjoying life back at home with the family’s other dog, 11-year-old cocker spaniel Lily.

Vet Helen said it was important for dog owners to be vigilant in case their pets have eaten something they shouldn’t have, particularly if they make a habit of it.

She said: “If a foreign body gets into a dog’s stomach or intestine it can require surgery.

“Sometimes the first sign they are unwell is if they are vomiting and, more often than not, they need an operation if it’s not discovered quickly enough.

“Luckily, Eric’s owners brought him to us in time. There were quite a few pieces of shoelace, so it probably took some chewing!”