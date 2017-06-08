World Transplant games ahead for table tennis player from Leamington

A table tennis player from Leamington will be returning to a the World Transplant Games next month.

Grace Newman, 60, had a kidney transplant two years ago from her son Adam, following a previous transplant.

Grace said: “In 1995 my kidneys failed due to Lupus Nephritis. I was on dialysis for three and a half years before a kidney became available from an unknown donor. This gave me a good quality of life for nearly 16 years until the drugs I have to take took its toll.

“Knowing it was failing both my sons offered me a kidney. Adam was a good match and the live transplant was arranged. I owe my life to both donors.”

Grace, who took part in her first Transplant Games in 2000, will part of Team Great Britain and Northern Ireland heading to the World Transplant Games, which take place in Malaga from June 25 to July 2.

The games take place every two years and are supported by the International Olympic Committee. Team Great Britain - which comprises of 200 transplant athletes, including 20 juniors, 10 live donors, and 200 plus supporters - will join other athletes from 60 countries.

The athletes have all survived either a heart, lung, kidney, pancreas, liver, small bowel or bone marrow transplant.

Grace, who plays for the Rugby Premier Table Tennis Club, said: “I have played table tennis for about 16 years. I became interested in the sport through watching it at my first British Transplant Games, when I entered the walk and ball throw.

“I am looking forward to playing in Malaga, my first World Games with Adam’s kidney. I shall be playing table tennis singles, ladies doubles and mixed doubles, and badminton ladies and mixed doubles.

“I have been training hard to get back to fitness and improve my game following my latest transplant.”